PTI Govt awakened conscience of world community over ongoing Indian atrocities in IIOJK: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the PTI government has awakened the dormant conscience of world community over the ongoing Indian atrocities in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering in Multan, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also raised awareness among international community on the issue of Islamophobia.

The Foreign Minister said today the whole world is appreciating Pakistan’s successful foreign policy.

He said Pakistan also played key role to avoid human crises in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the internal strife in Afghanistan could cause migration of Aghan people towards Pakistan. However, due to the positive role played by Pakistan, the situation remained peaceful.

He said owing to successful policies of the incumbent government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would return to people successfully in 2023 general elections.

