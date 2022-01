Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is sincerely working for public interest.

Talking to private news channel, he said the majority people are behind the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to make progress in every sector of this country.

He said, we have passed the finance bill without facing any trouble from the opposition benches.

He said that opposition party leaders have no interest with public welfare projects.

