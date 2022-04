Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said the PTI is leading the second phase of local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet on Friday, he said the PML-N stands wiped out while the JUI-F is also far behind in the polls.

In a separate tweet, the Information Minister said the security of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been increased following security agencies reported that a plot to assassinate him has surfaced.

