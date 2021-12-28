PTI not suggests any name for post of chairman NAB: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has not suggested any name for the post of chairman of National Accountability Bureau.

In a tweet, he said the news circulated in media in this regard is not correct.

Chaudhry Fawad said names for the slot would be decided after due consultation.

