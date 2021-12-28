PTI not suggests any name for post of chairman NAB: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has not suggested any name for the post of chairman of National Accountability Bureau.

In a tweet, he said the news circulated in media in this regard is not correct.

چئرمین نیب کے عہدے کیلئے تحریک انصاف نے کوئ نام تجویز نہی کیا اس حوالے سے میڈیا پر خبریں درست نہیں ہیں، آنے والے دنوں میں مشاورت کے بعد اس ضمن میں ناموں کا فیصلہ کیا جائیگا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 27, 2021

Chaudhry Fawad said names for the slot would be decided after due consultation.

