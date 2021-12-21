PTI paid price for making mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says wrong candidate selection was a major cause of not securing victory in first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government elections.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of elections and paid the price.

The Prime Minister said from now onwards he will personally be overseeing PTI’s local government election strategy in second phase of KP elections and local government elections across Pakistan.

He expressed hope that PTI will come out stronger.

Read full story