PTI taking measures to resolve people’s problems: Khattak Pervez

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak says that the opposition parties are afraid of the popularity of PTI among masses and therefore, spreading propaganda against the party and its leadership.

Talking to media in Nowshera, he said masses have rejected opposition parties in the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where PTI got more seats than any other political party.

He, however, said that PTI would participate in the second phase of LG polls with more vigour.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking pragmatic measures to resolve the issues of common man besides putting the country on a path of development and prosperity.

