Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Sindh Huqooq March started from Ghotki today [Saturday]. A convoy of workers led by PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi will leave for Ghotki after addressing a large gathering of workers in Sukkur.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also participating in the march. The March will reach Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad tomorrow.

