Punjab CM takes lead amongst all CMs on basis of performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken lead amongst all Chief Ministers on basis of his overall performance during last three years.

According to the new survey report by Institute of Public Opinion, forty five percent of surveyed people from Punjab termed Sardar Usman Buzdar as the best Chief Minister.

As per survey results, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan remained second, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah third while Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo remained fourth.

Punjab Chief Minister led due to his performance for provision of education and health facilities and overall development.

Read full story