Qadri urges Ulema, scholars to teach people true spirit of Islam

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says protection of lives and property of foreigners and minorities is responsibility of the state and urged Ulema and scholars to teach the people true spirit of Islam.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already taken notice of Sialkot incident and he himself is monitoring the investigation into the matter.

Expressing deep grief over the tragic incident, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said investigation is underway and perpetrators involved in the incident will be brought to justice soon.

The Minister proposed to constitute a comprehensive commission taking all segments of the society on board on the inhuman incident.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, expressing deep sorrow and regret over Sialkot incident, says narrow minded religious fanaticism is like a time bomb which needs to be defused before it is too late.

In a tweet, he said after Sialkot incident, he has been thinking what to write about the most tragic incident, but the words have become useless.

He said such type of apathy from society could lead to bigger tragedies as such fanaticism has caused bloodshed in many countries.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says people should learn the true spirit of Islam as Islam is the religion of peace.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed grief over the tragic incident of Sialkot and said lack of knowledge is the main cause of such incidents in society.

The Minister said over hundred people allegedly involved in the brutal killing of foreigner have been arrested so far.

Different segments of society are pouring in with strong condemnation of the horrific killing of a Sri Lankan national by a violent mob in Sialkot.

Talking to the media in Lahore, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said sanctity of Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim un Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam is part of our faith but it is also incumbent upon us to follow his teachings which say do not cause any harm to trees.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq says the Sialkot incident has saddened every patriotic Pakistani.

In a tweet, he said no any citizen has the right to take law into his own hands.

Former Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said there is no ground to take the law into hands when a constitutional and legal system is present in the country.

