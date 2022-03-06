Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected in KP, Balochistan, Punjab, GB, ICT & Kashmir

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Upper and Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Gilgit twelve degree centigrade, Lahore fifteen, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar fourteen, Quetta thirteen, Murree four and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of light rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, partly cloudy with chances of rain- wind and thunderstorm in Jammu, cloudy with chances of rain and snow in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag one degree centigrade, Jammu thirteen, Leh minus three, Shopian and Baramula zero degree centigrade.

