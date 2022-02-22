Rain with thunderstorm, dust raising & gusty winds expected

Rain with thunderstorm, dust raising and gusty winds (snow over the hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta thirteen degree centigrade, Murree three, Lahore twelve, Gilgit four and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather, chances of rain with wind, thunderstorm and snow ares expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar two degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus eight, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula one degree centigrade.

