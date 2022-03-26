Rashid strongly condemns terrorist’s infiltration attempt in North Waziristan

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has strongly condemned infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists from Afghanistan into Pakistani territory in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, the Interior Minister paid rich tribute to the security forces for foiling the infiltration attempt by the terrorists.

Appreciating the sacrifices of armed forces, he said we are proud of our armed forces for foiling such terrorist attacks.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls of martyred soldiers in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved families.

