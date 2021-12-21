Renowned hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away

Country’s renowned hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi has passed away on Tuesday.

Dr Shamsi was admitted to the city’s private medical facility, last week after he suffered brain hemorrhage. He underwent surgery but his condition remained critical and was on the ventilator, according to doctors.

The renowned hematologist breathed his last on Tuesday, confirmed the hospital administration.

Dr Shamsi is credited for introducing bone-marrow transplants in the country in 1996. During his career, Dr Tahir Shamsi performed 650 bone-marrow transplant operations and wrote over 100 research articles.

During the first wave of coronavirus, Dr Shamsi came up with the idea of treating covid-19 patients using the plasma of those recovered from the virus.

In 2011, he established the National Institute for Blood Disease for the treatment of blood-related diseases. He was also the director of the Stem Cell Program at NIBD.

President grieved over Dr Shamsi’s demise

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of renowned hematologist Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi. The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, said a news release.

The president said Dr Shamsi had rendered valuable services in health and medical research sectors. His contributions over bone-marrow transplant and blood cancer would always be remembered, he added.

