Result : 6th CNS OPEN SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

CNS OPEN SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP

On the 6th day of the championship Pakistan Navy shooters started with the lead at the medal table and confirmed it at the end of day by winning 4 x more Gold Medals along with adding up 02 x Silvers & 01 x Bronze Medals in their credit, Following shooting events were contested.

  1. 25m Center Fire Pistol (Men)             Pakistan Navy won Gold by setting New National

Record (1735/1800), Army Silver and PAF Bronze medal in team categories. In individual category, Pakistan Navy shooters, Olympian Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Adbul Quddus & Zafar Iqbal won Gold, Silver & Bronze Medals respectively.

  1. 50m 3 x Position Rifle (Men)             Navy won Gold by scoring (3423/3600), Army Silver

and PAF Bronze medal in team categories. In individual category Pakistan Navy Shooters Ghufran Adil & Aqib Latif won Gold & Silver medals respectively and Sarfraz Gul of Pakistan Army won Bronze Medal.

  1. The medal position of Day – 6 matches is as under:

S No    TEAM              GOLD               SILVER             BRONZE                      TOTAL

  1. NAVY 17                    17                    07                                41
  2. ARMY              12                    11                    06                                29
  3. WAPDA            01                    —                      01                                02
  4. HEC                 —                      01                    04                                05
  5. PAF                  —                      —                      08                                08
  6. SINDH              —                      01                    03                                04
  7. FRA                  —                      —                      01                                01
Grand Total    30             30      30                 90

25m Center Fire Pistol Men (Team Position)

            Names                                                 Department                           Position

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir

Zafar Iqbal                                          Navy                                        Gold

Abdul Quddus

M Khalil Akhtar

M Kabir                                               Army                                       Silver

M Bilal

Shifa Ullah

M Adnan                                            PAF                                          Bronze

Aziz Arif

50m 3 x Position Rifle Men (Team Position)

            Names                                                 Department                           Position

Ghufran Adil

Aqib Latif                                             Navy                                        Gold

Zeeshan

Sarfraz Gul

Muhammad Tahir                               Army                                       Silver

Sadiq Umar

Farooq Khan

Shahid Mushtaq                                  PAF                                          Bronze

Naeem Shahzad

  1. The 4th Medal award ceremony was held at PN Shooting range and was graced by Cdre Shahab Qamar SI(M) CTA, who appreciated the Medal winners and gave away the medals to the medal winners.
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay