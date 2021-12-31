Result : 6th CNS OPEN SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

On the 6th day of the championship Pakistan Navy shooters started with the lead at the medal table and confirmed it at the end of day by winning 4 x more Gold Medals along with adding up 02 x Silvers & 01 x Bronze Medals in their credit, Following shooting events were contested.

25m Center Fire Pistol (Men) Pakistan Navy won Gold by setting New National

Record (1735/1800), Army Silver and PAF Bronze medal in team categories. In individual category, Pakistan Navy shooters, Olympian Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Adbul Quddus & Zafar Iqbal won Gold, Silver & Bronze Medals respectively.

50m 3 x Position Rifle (Men) Navy won Gold by scoring (3423/3600), Army Silver

and PAF Bronze medal in team categories. In individual category Pakistan Navy Shooters Ghufran Adil & Aqib Latif won Gold & Silver medals respectively and Sarfraz Gul of Pakistan Army won Bronze Medal.

The medal position of Day – 6 matches is as under:

S No TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL

NAVY 17 17 07 41 ARMY 12 11 06 29 WAPDA 01 — 01 02 HEC — 01 04 05 PAF — — 08 08 SINDH — 01 03 04 FRA — — 01 01

Grand Total 30 30 30 90

25m Center Fire Pistol Men (Team Position)

Names Department Position

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir

Zafar Iqbal Navy Gold

Abdul Quddus

M Khalil Akhtar

M Kabir Army Silver

M Bilal

Shifa Ullah

M Adnan PAF Bronze

Aziz Arif

50m 3 x Position Rifle Men (Team Position)

Names Department Position

Ghufran Adil

Aqib Latif Navy Gold

Zeeshan

Sarfraz Gul

Muhammad Tahir Army Silver

Sadiq Umar

Farooq Khan

Shahid Mushtaq PAF Bronze

Naeem Shahzad

The 4th Medal award ceremony was held at PN Shooting range and was graced by Cdre Shahab Qamar SI(M) CTA, who appreciated the Medal winners and gave away the medals to the medal winners.

