Rupee sheds one paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs178.04 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs178.03.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs178.7 and Rs180.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by 47 paisas and closed at Rs201.23 against the last day’s trading of Rs200.42, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of 57 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs235.73 as compared to its last closing of Rs235.16.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained stable to close at Rs48.47 and Rs47.42 respectively.

