Russia, Belarus extend huge military exercises

Belarus has announced to continue its ongoing joint military exercises with Russia as tension is mounting in neighboring Ukraine.

In a statement, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have decided to continue testing the response forces of the union state.

According to Belarus, the aim of the exercises remains to assure an adequate response and a de-escalation of military preparations led by ill-intentioned people near the borders.

Meanwhile, United States secretary of state has expressed grave concern over the extension of Russian military drills in Belarus and worried about an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Talking to CNN, he said that Moscow’s decision to keep about 30,000 troops in Belarus amid raised tension in eastern Ukraine.

Read full story