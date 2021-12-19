Russia demands Ukraine be barred from joining NATO

Russia has warned to take aggressive steps if West rejects Moscow’s demands of not including Ukraine in the NATO.

In a statement, Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said, Russia will take new security measures if the US-led alliance continues to take provocative action.

He accused Western allies of harsh attitude towards Russia.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the British defence secretary Ben Wallace said the United Kingdom and its allies are highly unlikely to send troops to defend Ukraine if Russia invades the country.

He said that as Ukraine is not NATO member, so it is not possible that anyone would intervene to challenge Russia.

Read full story