Russia keen to establish LNG terminal in Gwadar: FM

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Russia has shown interest to establish an LNG terminal in Gwadar.

Briefing media in Islamabad today about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Moscow visit, he said talks in Moscow focused on host of issues including promoting trade, investment and energy cooperation.

The Minister said Russian investors have expressed interest to attend investment conference to be held next month in Islamabad.

He said Pakistan’s shift to geo-economics and regional connectivity will get impetus through enhanced relations with Russia.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi pointed out the relations between the two countries are on upward trajectory over the last few years.

Rejecting the impression that the visit was not well timed given the situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister said the decision of Moscow visit was taken after thorough deliberations including with former diplomats.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he is convinced that it was the right decision, which has increased the diplomatic space of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan desires relationship with all the countries and is not and will not become part of any bloc politics.

Describing the visit as very important, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan desires to import gas from Russia. He said the extension of Russian pipeline in Kazakhstan to Pakistan via Afghanistan will help meet our future energy requirements.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said regional situation also came under discussion during talks with Russian leadership. He said both the countries want peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan’s embassy in Ukraine has been shifted from Kyiv to Ternopil. He said government is taking measures to evacuate three thousand students studying in Ukraine.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Tarnopil is close to Poland’s border and it will make evacuation easier.

He said Pakistan is broadly engaged with all major world powers.

