Russia recognizes two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent states

Russia has recognized as independent the two breakaway rebel regions of eastern Ukraine and ordered its forces to enter and conduct peacekeeping functions there.

In decrees issued late last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the implementation of peacekeeping functions by the Russian armed forces in the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk Republics in eastern Ukraine.

The regions are home to Russia-backed rebels who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Meanwhile, condemnations of Russia’s move pour in from across the world as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement, termed Russia’s decision a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned Russian President’s orders as an aggression against Ukraine and called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.

Both the European Union and the United States have also announced that they would impose sanctions over Russia’s decision.

