Russia, Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to create humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and for food and medicine deliveries.

A member of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation Mikhail Podolyak at a news conference following the second round of negotiations in the Belarusian region of Brest said only we discussed thoroughly enough humanitarian aspects because many citizens are now encircled there.

He said both sides have achieved an understanding about a joint provision of humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians as well as for delivery of medicines and food to the places of most cruel fighting with a possibility of a temporary cease-fire for a period of evacuation in sectors where it takes place.

