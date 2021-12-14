Russia warns to deploy nuclear missiles in Europe

Russia has warned the West of deployment of nuclear missiles in Europe as a reaction to NATO’s intentions to make similar moves.

In a statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow will have to take the aggressive step if NATO did not defuse the ongoing tension.

Ryabkov said there are indications that NATO is going to redeploy intermediate-range missiles.

He warned that lack of progress towards a political and diplomatic solution to this problem would lead to military response from Moscow.

NATO has rebutted the deployment of US missiles in Europe.

