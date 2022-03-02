Russian FM warns World War 3 would be nuclear, destructive

Russia has cautioned that Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow is preparing for second round of talks with Kiev, but Ukrainian side is dragging its feet at the behest of Washington.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said its military units have taken full control of the Ukrainian regional center of Kherson.

He also said that forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics are continuing their successful attacks on the Ukrainian Army.

