Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave his annual news conference.

Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters.

ON INFLATION & RATE HIKES

“(Inflation) of 8% is a lot and we of course need to return to the target, to 4%.”

“I know the real (economy) sector’s dissatisfaction with raising rates, but if this is not done, we could have the same problem Turkey has. This is a serious issue and a serious challenge.

“Of course, these instruments need to be used carefully, but the central bank carries out independent policy. This may seem strange to you, but I do not interfere in the central bank’s work, but I assess it as positive and believe that in principle we are finding the right balance.”

ON ECONOMY

“GDP growth this year is expected to be 4.5%.”

“The unemployment rate has become lower, by the end of the year it may slightly increase to 4.4%. This is a very good indicator of the economy as a whole.”

ON COVID-19 IMMUNITY

“Collective immunity today in Russia is 59.4%… But this is not enough, we need collective immunity of around 80%. Hopefully, next year, somewhere at least by the end of the first quarter or in the second quarter, we will reach this level.”

