Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with the premier of ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem’

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with the premier of ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem’.

The most anticipated web-series has lit up the screens as online streaming service aired all 20 episodes of ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem’.

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz, two versatile actors in the industry, have teamed up for the Zindagi original “Mrs. & Mr. Shameem”.

While talking about her recent project, Baaghi actress shared her two cents about the relevance of Shameem and Umaina’s characters in the real life of human beings and how one could learn the important lessons which we may have forgotten long ago.

Read full story