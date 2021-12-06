Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to Launch Their Own Talk Show

Shoaib Malik

The sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik announced their new show The Mirza Malik show on Urduflix at a press conference.

Advertisement

In an recent video link msg has been posted on the urdu flex official account on instagram by a sports couple in which they are announcing their first ever screen project as a couple.

Fans are excited for their collaboration and waiting eagerly for their project. Spreading rumors are also shedding a light that it might be a sports show.

Remember The top Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and  cricket player Shoaib Malik tied the knot in April 2010. They became one of the most popular non-showbiz couples in Asia. The power couple is the perfect example of the neighborly harmony between India and Pakistan. In October 2018 they had a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Advertisement

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay