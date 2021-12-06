Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to Launch Their Own Talk Show

The sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik announced their new show The Mirza Malik show on Urduflix at a press conference.

Advertisement

In an recent video link msg has been posted on the urdu flex official account on instagram by a sports couple in which they are announcing their first ever screen project as a couple.

Fans are excited for their collaboration and waiting eagerly for their project. Spreading rumors are also shedding a light that it might be a sports show.

Remember The top Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and cricket player Shoaib Malik tied the knot in April 2010. They became one of the most popular non-showbiz couples in Asia. The power couple is the perfect example of the neighborly harmony between India and Pakistan. In October 2018 they had a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Advertisement

Read full story