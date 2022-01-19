Sara Gill becomes Pakistan’s first transgender doctor

23-year-old Sarah Gill made the history on Tuesday by becoming the first transgender doctor of Pakistan.

Sara has managed to pass the final examination of MBBS from Karachi University. According to her one can achieve anything with hard work and determination. She has worked really hard to become a doctor.

Pakistan’s first transgender doctor stated that, “No one can stop you from achieving something if you’re passionate about it. There are difficulties in life,” adding that, “I wanted to make Pakistan famous and my parents have also accepted me after I became a doctor.”

Sara further added, “I want to tell the transgender community to not lose hope. If I can become a doctor then anyone of you can work hard and be successful.”

She also talked about how parents throw their transgender children out of their houses because of the pressure by society along with expressing hope for a better future.

“Stop throwing your children out of the houses because of the pressure by society. It’s just the start, things will get better in future Inshallah,” she said.

Read full story