Saudi Arabia, France agree to support reforms in Lebanon

Saudi Arabia and France have agreed to support reforms in Lebanon and protect the country’s sovereignty.

This agreement was reached during a joint phone call of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron to Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

French President, who was in Saudi Arabia for talks with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, told reporters that Riyadh has committed to re-engage financially in the short term.

Macron said during the call with Mikati, he and Prince Salman relayed a clear message, Saudi Arabia and France want to be fully committed.

