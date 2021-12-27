SC accepts Murtaza Wahab’s apology, withdraws removal order

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday accepted uncoditional apology of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab after ordering his removal from the post.

Earlier, during the hearing of a case, the apex court had ordered to remove Murtaza Wahab as Administrator Karachi over disturbing the decorum of the court and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) ordered him to leave the court immediately.

The apex court while directing Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to appoint a new Administrator for Karachi said that Murtaza Wahab is acting like a politician instead of an administrator.

Later, talking to the media, Murtaza Wahab said he will accept the decision of the court.

“I have apologised to the court. I was speaking in court with great respect. Courts must listen before giving a major verdict against someone.”

Wahab said he has a lot of respect for the courts, adding, “This court is my court.”

“To serve this country, this province and this city is a matter of honour for me and I will continue to do so if allowed.”

Later, the apex court accepted the unconditional apology by Murtaza Wahab and allowed him to continue working on his post.

The bench ordered him to keep his office away from politics and discharge his duties beyond party lines.

“Fulfil your responsibilities without coming under political pressure and affiliation,” the chief justice remarked.

