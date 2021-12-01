SC upholds PHC’s decision to hold local Govt elections in KP on party basis

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has upheld the Peshawar High Court’s decision to hold the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a party basis.

According to details, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal rejected the plea of the provincial government challenging the PHC decision.

While delivering the verdict, Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal observed that it was necessary to strengthen political parties for a strong democracy in the country.

Justice Bandiyal noted that the SC was against changing the schedule of the elections as it had been issued after a delay of two years.

The court ordered that the schedule of the LG polls in the province would remain unchanged.

The polling for the first phase of the local government polls will be held on the 19th of this month while the polling for the next phase will be held on 16th of next month.

