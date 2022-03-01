Scholarship awards ceremony for high achievers of NASFF held in Islamabad

A scholarship awards ceremony for high achievers of National Amateur Short Film Festival was held in Islamabad.

It was jointly organized by the ISPR and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The students winning the award will be sent to New York Academy Australia for one year scholarship training program in Film Making.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on the occasion congratulated the high achievers and also announced theme of ‘Oceans to Mountains’ for National Ameteur Short Film Festival 2022. He said this new theme will help promote tourism in the country.

In his remarks, the DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said forums like National Amateur Short Film Festival provide a unique opportunity to the country’s youth to project their capabilities.

Read full story