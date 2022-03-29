Security forces apprehend four terrorists harboring nefarious designs: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says the security forces have apprehended four terrorists harboring nefarious designs.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said these will be tried in anti-terrorism courts.

The Interior Minister expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of public gatherings in the federal capital. He said the containers have now been removed and all the roads have been cleared.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was appreciative of PML (Q) decision to support Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed the hope that Muttahida Qaumi Movement will also follow the suit.

The Interior Minister said the entire nation stands by the Prime Minister and one saw its manifestation in the recent public gathering of the PTI in Islamabad.

Read full story