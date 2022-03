Four terrorists were killed in Makin area of South Waziristan by the security forces.

According to the ISPR, during intense exchange of fire Captain Saad Bin Amir and Lance Naik Riaz embraced shahadat.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

In a statement, the ISPR stated Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave officers and soldiers will further strengthen their resolve.

