Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad says security institutions are fully alert and working efficiently against terrorism in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the terrorists want to create panic in the country but national institutions are fully prepared to thwart their nefarious designs.

Replying to a question about Opposition’s agenda for long march, Sheikh Rasheed said the opposition has no power to topple the government because people like the ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government would complete its constitutional tenure without any pressure of Opposition.

