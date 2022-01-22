Security institutions fully prepared to curb terrorist activities: Interior Minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says our security institutions are fully prepared to curb terrorist activities in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the incidents like Lahore blast cannot shatter our determination and morale.

The Minister said investigation of the incident is underway and perpetrators of the incident will be held accountable to law.

Sheikh Rashid said deadlock over negotiations with TTP came due to their unacceptable conditions.

He said two terrorist of TTP were killed in Islamabad on 18th of this month and same action would be taken against anyone who will try to spoil the peace of the motherland.

The Minister said our nation paid heavy price for peace restoration in the country and no one will be allowed at any cost to spoil it. He said we have sacrificed more than 80,000 lives and suffered an economic loss of around 150 billion dollars for this purpose.

Regarding speculations about Presidential system in the country, he said no such move has been discussed in the cabinet.

Sheikh Rashid expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure and the current opposition will not succeed in any undemocratic move.

The Minister urged the opposition to postpone their rally of 23rd March as OIC world leaders will be in the Federal Capital during those days.

