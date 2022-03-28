Security will be provided to PML-N public gathering to be held in Islamabad today: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said security will be provided to the PML (N) public gathering to be held in the capital on Monday.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he however said that the PML (N) has failed to attract the crowd in its rally passing from different cities.

Regretting the horse trading, he said the people should boycott those elected representatives who are selling their conscience. He said their act is harming the politics and democracy of the country.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved his popularity amongst the masses through the mammoth gathering yesterday. He also appreciative of the Prime Minister for announcing Nullah Leh project for Rawalpindi city.

The Interior Minister said it is the opposition which has to produce 172 members on the day of voting on the no confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

