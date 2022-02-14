Senate passes “Transplantation of Human Organs, Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021.”

The Senate today (Monday) passed “the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021.”

The bill is aimed at requiring the National Database and Registration Authority to display the consent of potential donor on the National Identity Card for identification and apt management of transplantation of organs and tissues.

It is pertinent to mention that organ transplantation is the only option to save lives in patients affected by terminal organ failures and improve their quality of life. The results of organ transplantations may be improved by prompt and timely verification and identification of donor after his/her death.

Besides, six bills were also introduced in the House.

These include; “The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “ The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “ The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “ The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, (Amendment of Article 61), “ The Access of Media (Deaf and Dumb) Persons Bill, 2022”, “ The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says that state persecution has become order of the day in India under Narendra Modi.

He was winding up discussion on the motion moved by Leader of the House Dr Shehazad Waseem on the recent incident of hackling of a Muslim girl wearing hijab by RSS backed mob in the Indian State of Karnataka.

The Minister of State said hooliganism of Hindu extremists by harassing an innocent Muslim girl Muskaan Khan is a sheer violation of human rights, even granted by the Indian Constitution.

Condemning barring Muskaan Khan from exercising her right to freedom of religion, Ali Muhammad Khan urged the international community to ask when the President and the Prime Minister offices of India will issue a condemnation of the barbaric act against an innocent girl in Karnataka. He said State persecution is continuing in India under which freedom of fundamental rights is being curtailed.

Ali Muhammad Khan also called upon the Muslim Ummah that for how long Muslim daughters like Muskaan Khan will wait for a Mahmood Ghaznvi. He said India does not need any foe in the presence of Narender Modi who has buried the idea of secularism in the country.

Earlier taking part in the discussion, the lawmakers drew attention of the world community toward the grave human rights situation in India, especially religious freedom. They said the Indian Muslims are facing persecution under the Hindutva mindset of the BJP regime. They also urged the Muslim world to take notice of the plight of the Indian Muslims.

The House will now meet at 10:30 am on Thursday.

