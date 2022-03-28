Seven killed in road accident near Upper Dir

Seven people, including women and children, died and several others injured when a passenger bus fell into a ditch near Upper Dir on Monday.

According to the police sources, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and it broke the safety barrier and fell from a height.

The dead bodies and injured have been shifted to the nearby district headquarters hospital.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident and loss of precious lives.

He directed the hospital Administration to provide the best possible health facilities to the injured.

