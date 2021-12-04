Shaukat Tarin greets envoy on new responsibilities

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday greeted Ameer Khurram Rathore, Pakistan’s Ambassador designated to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and extended his felicitations to the designated ambassador on his new responsibilities and conveyed his best wishes for success.

Ameer Khurram Rathore paid a courtesy call on Adviser to the Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were deep rooted in history and would further strengthen in future.

The adviser further stated that the Ministry of Finance would continue to support his efforts for further strengthening brotherly relations between the two countries.

