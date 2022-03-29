Shaukat Tarin lauds efforts of Taimur Jhagra, ensured support of federal Govt

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Provincial Minister briefed the meeting about the financial performance of the KP government and highlighted about the ongoing projects in the province.

It was also shared that inflationary pressure especially on basic food items is properly tackled through Saasta Bazaars.

Shaukat Tarin appreciated the efforts of KP Finance Minister and ensured full support and cooperation of the federal government.

