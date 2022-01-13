Sheikh Rashid calls for increased cooperation with Turkey

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has underlined the need for increased cooperation with Turkey in various fields for mutual benefits of the two brotherly countries.

During a video conference with his Turkish counterpart, Suleyman Soylu, the Interior Minister said both brotherly countries are enjoying exemplary cooperation which needed to be further cemented in various areas.

He said Pakistan raised its voice to support Afghan people on humanitarian grounds. He appreciated step of the Turkish government to support Afghan citizens.

The Interior Minister said direction has been issued to Federal Investigation Agency to take strict action against all those groups involved in human smuggling.

Sheikh Rashid said that fencing at Afghanistan and Iran borders would be helpful in stopping illegal human smuggling and drug trafficking towards Turkey.

