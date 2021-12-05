Sindh Culture Day being observed today

Sindh Culture Day is being observed with traditional zeal and fervor on Sunday to promote the centuries old culture of Indus valley civilization.

Various programmes have been organized at government and no-government level across the province to celebrate the day.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his message on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day said this day gives us the lesson to respect all traditions and customs without any discrimination.

He said this day is the day against racism, extremism and discrimination.

Meanwhile, a Sindhi Culture rally was organized by PTI leaders in Umerkot today.

Addressing the rally, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed severely criticized the performance of Sindh government.

