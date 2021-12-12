Sirbaz Khan lauds govt steps for promoting mountain tourism in country

Top ranked mountaineer of Pakistan Sirbaz Khan lauds government for taking steps to promote mountain tourism in the country.

Talking to Radio Pakistan’s correspondent Haider Baloch in Islamabad, he said still there is lot of room for promoting adventure tourism and mountaineering. He said Pakistan is blessed with highest mountains of the world and it has five “Eight-Thousanders” peaks out of fourteen in the world.

He expressed hope that more facilities would be provided to mountain climbers in future.

Commenting on Ali Sadpara’s contribution in mountain climbing, he said there is no doubt that Ali Sadpara was our legend and he played a key role in promoting mountain climbing in Pakistan. He said Ali Sadpara‘s mission to summit K2 in winter, where he was lost and died, has created awareness and attracted many people towards adventure sports. Sirbaz Khan said he will soon announce his next mission.

It is pertinent to mention that Sirbaz Khan is the only Pakistani who has climbed nine “Eight-Thousanders”.

First female Pakistani to climb “Eight-Thousander” in Pakistan Naila Kiani, in her remarks, appreciated the government’s efforts in promoting mountain tourism in Pakistan. She said such efforts will not only promote tourism locally as well as internationally.

Naila Kiani has summited Gasherbrum-II July this year and became first Pakistani to climb an “Eight-Thousander” located in Pakistan.

