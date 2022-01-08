Six people died, 13 injured in rains and snowfall in KP

Six people died and thirteen other were injured in rains and snowfall related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last twenty-four hours.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Peshawar today [Saturday], eight houses were partly damaged in these incidents.

Relief goods were distributed among the affected families in Charsadda and Dir Upper.

Similarly, district administration and relief departments are busy removing snow from the blocked roads.

Meanwhile, entry of vehicles in Galiyat has been banned by the administration.

Read full story