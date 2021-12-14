A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while courageously thwarting an attack made by a group of terrorists who targeted a post of security forces along the Pakistan-Iran border in Abdoi Sector, Balochistan.

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed, a resident of Nushki who embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly during a heavy exchange of fire, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Moreover, the Pakistan Army Post also inflicted losses on the fleeing terrorists.

The ISPR statement added that Pakistan’s Security Forces remained determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

