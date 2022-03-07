Some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid foundation of an independent foreign policy and gave clear message to imperialistic forces that Pakistan’s soil would not be used for drone attacks.

He said the Prime Minister provided big relief to the masses by reducing petrol, diesel and electricity prices keeping in view the prevailing economic situation.

Commenting on the current political situation in the country, Sheikh Rasheed said the no confidence motion against the Prime Minister would face defeat and Imran Khan would emerge victorious in all crisis. Defeat is the ultimate destiny of the Opposition parties.

Quoting opposition parties upcoming long march, he said countries are not destroyed by floods and earthquake, rather these are destructed by anarchy. He urged the Opposition to show responsibility.

The minister said that no hurdle would be created in the way of long march by Pakistan Peoples Partly (PPP) and assured the full security would be provided to them.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would contest general elections from all provinces next year and that there would be real contest between PTI and PML-N in Punjab.

He also announced three local holidays from 22nd to 24th March in connection with the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to be held in Islamabad.

