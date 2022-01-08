Special consignment of relief items dispatched for flood, snow affectees of Balochistan: NDMA

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz on Saturday said a special consignment of relief items for the affectees of flood and snow hit areas of Balochistan was dispatched by Pakistan Air Force.

In a telephone conversation with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the chairman NDMA discussed the damage caused by the recent rains and snowfall and the need for assistance.

He said NDMA is in contact with provincial authorities and PDMA Balochistan would ensure proper rehabilitation facilities and minimize damage in emergency situations, said a news statement.

Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops were already engaged in relief operations in the flood and snow hit areas of the province at the behest of the federal government.

The NDMA dispatched relief items including drainage pumps, tents, blankets and ration bags for flood and snow affectees on special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

