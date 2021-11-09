144th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

The 144th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed Today across the country with national fervor and zeal Tuesday.

The day will down with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Known as Poet of East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his heart-touching universal poetry and political acumen by presenting the idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal’s Allabad address had given a clear direction and separate identity to the Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal’s ideology and principles of life are the best source of inspiration for people in all sectors of life by strictly adhering to his lesson of Khudi (ego) and preservation of national identity.

