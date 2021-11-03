Sindh Announces a Holiday for Hindu Community on Diwali

According to the official notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh, Mumtaz Ali Shah, all Hindu employees of all autonomous, semi-autonomous, and government organizations that fall under the administrative control of the Sindh government will be given a holiday on 4 November on the occasion of Diwali.

Advertisement

Speaking in this regard, CM Sindh expressed heartfelt wishes to the Hindu community on its auspicious occasion and acknowledged their efforts and sacrifices in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He added that Sindh Police has been given strict instructions to ensure foolproof security of the Hindu community and their temples on the occasion of Diwali.

CM Sindh added that the government and people of Sindh have always stood by the Hindu community and both will continue to make efforts to safeguard their rights.

He also recalled that the incumbent ruling party gave Hindu community representation not only in Sindh Assembly but also in every autonomous, semi-autonomous, and government organization of the provincial government.

Advertisement

Read full story