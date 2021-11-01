15TH CNS INTERNATIONAL SQUASH CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

Media Brief of 15th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship was held at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, today. Tournament Director of 15th CNS International Squash Championship Cdre Kamran Ahmed briefed media representatitives regarding the championship.

15th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship 2021 is scheduled from 2 to 6 November 2021 and a total of 23 matches will be played in the event. The championship carries international ranking points and 09 local and 15 International players carrying International ranking will be seen in action. Foreign players are coming from 4 different countries including Egypt, Hong Kong, USA, and Kuwait.

1st edition of Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship was played in the year 2000 with a prize money of US$ 6000/- This prize money was increased with the passage of time with an aim to promote the game and to bring the best world players to this court. This year an amount of US$ 20000/- has been earmarked as prize money for the championship.

Pakistan Navy has an old and deep rooted association with the game of Squash. This association of PN with Squash dates back to the independence of Pakistan. Initially, squash was started at a single court at Manora. The game was promoted with the passage of time and best infrastructure was constructed by Pakistan Navy to offer facilities of international standard to both, veteran as well as new players of squash. As a result of these efforts, today Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex is Pakistan’s largest world class Squash Complex. This journey from single court to its present stature has been possible by commitment of Pakistan Navy to promote sports.

Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex was named after two legends of the game i.e Roshan Khan and Jahangir Khan. It was inaugurated by Admiral Y H Malik on 19 June 1991. This purpose built complex comprises of five courts of international standard. Moreover, a modern state of the art 4 sided glass court is under construction, which once completed, will add to the magnificence of this complex.

Gathering International players at one platform through 15th CNS Squash Championship will project soft image of Pakistan to the world and will show the world that Pakistan is a safe and secure country for players from across the world to come and play here.

The tournament director acknowledged generous contribution of valued sponsors for standing with Pakistan Navy for the promotion of sports. He also admired support of Pakistan Squash Federation and Sindh Squash Association for this tournament.

