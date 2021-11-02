15TH CNS INTERNATIONAL SQUASH CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 COMMENCED AT KARACHI

15th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship commenced at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi. Foreign players from four different countries besides Pakistan are participating in the International event. Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as Chief Guest and declared the championship Open.

During Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship, 24 players will prove mettle of their skills, which include 15 international players from Egypt, Hong Kong, Kuwait,USA and 9 players from Pakistan.

Earlier, Tournament Director, Commodore Kamran Ahmed in his opening remarks apprised the audience that Pakistan Navy is conducting Chief of the Naval Staff Open Squash Championship for last two decades. A total of 23 matches will be played including 4 Quarter Finals, 2 Semi Finals and a Final match. Commodore Kamran Ahmed expressed the hope that the championship will be helpful in promotion of sports in general and Squash in particular. The Tournament Director appreciated the spirit of players, officials and sponsors for their support and presence in this mega event.

The inaugural match of the first round was played between Max Lee of Hong Kong & Zahir Shah of Pakistan and Max Lee was declared winner of the match.

The opening ceremony was attended by civil & military dignitaries, sponsors and senior players of squash.

